2 New Zealand men arrested in Phuket for allegedly attacking a policeman and snatching his gun

Two New Zealand men were charged in Phuket after they allegedly attacked a policeman and snatched his gun when they were pulled over for speeding on their motorcycles.

Hamish Day, 36, and Oscar Day, 38, rode their motorcycles at high speed in a community area in Chalong, south of Phuket, on March 16 and did not keep to the left side of the road, said media reports quoting a Thai-language statement from a Chalong police station.

The two men are brothers, according to The New Zealand Herald.

They were asked to pull over but fled instead, and police lieutenant Somsak Noo-iad had to pursue them.

The brothers eventually stopped their motorcycles but raised their voices at Lt Somsak, who recorded the incident with a mobile phone.

The men blocked the recording and forced the officer to the ground, Bangkok Post reported.

NZ Herald said one of the men then grabbed Lt Somsak’s gun. Although the firearm went off during the scuffle, nobody was shot.

A video hosted on media outlet RNZ shows a man and a policeman wrestling over a gun. The man then snatches the gun and passes it to another man standing nearby.

A photograph published by media outlets shows a man crouching over a policeman, with his arm around the latter’s neck. Another man holding a gun stands near them.

The two men were arrested when other police officers arrived at the scene.

“They were later charged with robbery, obstruction of police duty, physical attack against a policeman, driving without a licence and bribery,” wrote The Bangkok Post.

The newspaper, citing the chief of Chalong police station, said the men tried to bribe the police after their arrest but were rejected.

They will be taken to Phuket’s provincial court on March 18, the report said.

Lt Somsak, who received outpatient treatment for injuries on his arms and fingers, will be rewarded, it said.