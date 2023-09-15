Tourist climbs onto newly restored historic statue in Brussels and breaks part of it

An Irish tourist may have to foot a staggering bill of around €17,600 (S$26,000) for breaking a portion of a recently restored statue in Brussels.

The incident occurred on Sunday and was first reported by local newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

The man, identified as an Irish national, was allegedly intoxicated. He reportedly wanted to have a photo taken while sitting on the back of the statue, which features a lion and a man holding a torch.

In a video circulated online, the tourist is seen trying to get down from the statue.

He balances himself by holding on to the torch, which then breaks off.

He was later arrested at a fast food restaurant, reported Het Nieuwsblad.

The building’s management has reportedly called for the tourist to foot the cost of the repairs.