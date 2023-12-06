Probe under way after Chinese tourist seen in video wearing Thai police uniform

BANGKOK - The police are looking into a video of a Chinese tourist allegedly wearing a Thai police uniform that surfaced on Chinese social media on Dec 2, said Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Lt-General Atchayon Kraithong on Dec 5.

The issue was raised by the owner of Facebook page “Luijeen” earlier on Dec 5 and included screenshots from the video, which had already been deleted by the original poster.

The photos show a male Chinese tourist wearing a Thai police uniform shirt that he appeared to have borrowed from a man standing behind him near a car. The man, who resembled a Thai police officer due to his short haircut, was also seen opening the car door for the tourist.

The following shots in the car showed the tourist holding a hat with letters Royal Thai Police on it, as he spoke to the camera in Chinese, saying “We are on a mission today”.

“Luijeen” questioned the tourist’s actions in the video and speculated that the man opening the car door could be a Thai police officer whom the tourist hired to drive him around while visiting Thailand.

Mr Atchayon on Dec 5 responded to the post, saying that police are investigating where the video was taken and the identities of the two men in the video. He added that if the man with short hair was found to be a real police officer, he would face appropriate disciplinary action.

The police spokesman added that national police chief Pol General Torsak Sukwimol was already aware of the issue and ordered the investigation to be completed as soon as possible.

Mr Atchayon also warned the public and tourists that wearing a police uniform without permission is against the law. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK