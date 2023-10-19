Russia's foreign minister Lavrov thanks North Korea for supporting its war in Ukraine

SEOUL - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thanked North Korea for supporting its war in Ukraine and pledged Moscow's "complete support and solidarity" for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Mr Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday for meetings, seen as setting the stage for a visit by President Vladimir Putin, who has stepped up cooperation with politically isolated North Korea.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the North on Wednesday, Mr Lavrov said Moscow “deeply” values Pyongyang’s “unwavering and principled support” for the war, which it calls a “special military operation”.

"Likewise, the Russian Federation extends its complete support and solidarity with the aspirations of the DPRK ... in ... their chosen paths of development," Mr Lavrov said according to the transcript of the speech released on the Russian foreign ministry website.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

Mr Lavrov's two-day visit comes a month after Mr Kim made a rare trip to Russia, during which he invited Mr Putin to Pyongyang and discussed military cooperation.

This week's visit will offer a "valuable opportunity" to review and outline practical steps for the implementation of the agreements reached between the two leaders, Mr Lavrov said.

Russia's TASS news agency earlier said Mr Lavrov may also brief North Koreans on the results of Mr Putin's visit to China.

The White House last week said North Korea recently provided Russia with a shipment of weapons in what it called a troubling development.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the Western allegations were not based on evidence. REUTERS