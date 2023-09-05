Why North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may soon meet with President Vladimir Putin and discuss potential arms deals, a US national security official has said, signalling deeper ties between the two countries as they face off with Washington.

As Russia's isolation over its war in Ukraine has grown, analysts say it has seen increasing value in North Korea.

For North Korea's part, relations with Russia haven't always been as warm as they were during at the height of the Soviet Union, but now the country is reaping clear benefits from Moscow's need for friends.

Here's how North Korea-Russia relations began, and how they are becoming closer:

How deep are the political ties?

Communist North Korea was formed in the early days of the Cold War with the backing of the Soviet Union.

North Korea later battled the South and its US and United Nations allies to a stalemate in the 1950-1953 Korean War, with extensive aid from China and the Soviet Union.

North Korea was heavily reliant on Soviet aid for decades, and the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s contributed to a deadly famine in the North.

Pyongyang's leaders have often tried to use Beijing and Moscow to balance each other.

Mr Kim initially had a relatively cool relationship with Russia and China, which both joined the United States in imposing strict sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear tests.

After his country's most recent nuclear test in 2017, Mr Kim took steps to repair ties.

He met Putin in 2019 for the first time in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

In a message for Russia's National Day in June, Kim vowed to "hold hands" with Mr Putin and bolster strategic cooperation.

Russia has joined China in opposing new sanctions on North Korea, blocking a US-led push and publicly splitting the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

The most striking sign of deepening ties came in July, when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang and toured a weapons exhibit that included the North's banned ballistic missiles.

He later stood beside Mr Kim and saluted those missiles as they rolled by during a military parade.