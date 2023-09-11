North Korea’s Kim appears to have departed for Russia for summit with Putin

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to have departed for Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, South Korean broadcaster YTN News reported on Monday, citing an unnamed senior government source.

Mr Kim seemed to be headed to North Korea’s north-eastern border on a special train, with the summit likely to be held as early as Tuesday, according to the report.

YTN News previously reported that the meeting could take place on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Russian news agency Interfax reported that Mr Kim was expected to visit Russia’s Far East region “in the coming days”.

South Korea’s foreign and unification ministries, when reached by telephone, said they had no information to provide. Officials at the National Intelligence Service could not be reached for comment.

The trip, if confirmed, would be Mr Kim’s first visit abroad in more than four years, and the first since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His last trip abroad in 2019 was also to Vladivostok, for his first summit with Mr Putin, after the collapse of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament talks with former US president Donald Trump. REUTERS