Putin says Russia and North Korea will expand bilateral relations: KCNA

In a letter to Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that closer ties would be in both countries' interests. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
47 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday (Aug 15).

In a letter to Kim for North Korea's liberation day, Putin said that closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said.

