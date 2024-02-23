Yoon’s approval rating climbs after South Korean doctors strike

SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating climbed to a three-month high as his tough stance on striking doctors gains support among voters frustrated with disruptions to the healthcare system.

Mr Yoon’s support level rose 1 percentage point to 34 per cent, the highest since November, according to a weekly poll by Gallup Korea released on Feb 23.

This is a turnaround from just weeks ago, when his approval rating slid to a nine-month low after a video emerged that appears to show his wife receiving a designer bag.

South Korea raised its healthcare alert to the highest level after thousands of doctors walked off their jobs in protest at government plans to increase medical school admissions, forcing hospitals to delay or cancel surgeries.

The move to recruit more medical students is aimed at reversing a shortage of physicians.

A recent Gallup poll shows 76 per cent of respondents are in favour of the push to increase the medical school quota, while 16 per cent have a negative view.

The government is making preparations for a prolonged strike.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Feb 23 that operating hours at public medical institutions will be extended. Authorities will allow all hospitals and clinics to provide telemedicine services from Feb 23 until the end of the strike.

Almost 70 per cent of the nation’s 13,000 trainee doctors have submitted resignations, even as authorities warned of police investigation and arrest for the walkout.

The Korean Medical Association, a main lobby group for doctors, is planning large-scale rallies in Seoul on Feb 25 and March 3, Mr Han said. BLOOMBERG