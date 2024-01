SEOUL – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is known to be a loving, devoted husband.

But analysts say his determination to protect his controversy-plagued wife, First Lady Kim Keon-hee, most recently by vetoing a Bill that would allow the opposition-controlled National Assembly to investigate her alleged involvement in a 2009-2012 stock manipulation case, may come at a huge cost to him and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) as the country heads towards a general election in April.