What Huawei’s comeback says about US-China tech war

BEIJING – China’s biggest technology company, Huawei Technologies Co, rose to global prominence as a leader in 5G wireless networks and smartphones before delving into chip design and artificial intelligence.

In 2019, it became a US target when the Trump administration blacklisted the firm and leaned on allies to ban its equipment over spying concerns. The sanctions almost wiped out Huawei’s consumer mobile business.

But the company bounced back with the support of China’s government, and it is now at the centre of national efforts to achieve technological independence from the West. The campaign against Huawei and its subsequent comeback raise questions about whether US efforts to contain China’s geopolitical ascent have been effective or adequate, and which of the two superpowers will take the lead in future industries such as AI.

1. Why does the US have an issue with Huawei?

US government officials said Huawei could use its substantial presence in the world’s telecommunications networks to spy for the Chinese government.

In 2012, a report by the US House Intelligence Committee singled out Huawei and ZTE Corp, another Chinese communications equipment maker, as potential security threats; the Federal Communications Commission in 2020 designated the companies as such and ordered US carriers to pull Huawei and ZTE equipment from their networks.

Already in 2018, concerns about Huawei drove then-President Donald Trump to block a hostile takeover that could have curtailed American investments in chip and wireless technologies and handed global leadership to the Chinese company. Such concerns grew as carriers spent billions of dollars on 5G networks, which will collect data and enable services on an unparalleled scale.

2. How important is Huawei?

In just over three decades it’s grown from an electronics re-seller into one of the world’s biggest private companies, with leading positions in telecom gear, smartphones, cloud computing and cybersecurity, and substantial operations in Asia, Europe and Africa. US sanctions have hammered its business.

In August, Huawei reported a third consecutive quarter of revenue growth after new businesses like cloud services and resurgent smartphone sales helped mitigate the fallout from the US-led sanctions. It’s continued to plow money into 5G, breaking into the top 10 recipients of US patents in 2019, and has helped to build 5G networks across the world.

The sanctions scared off some Huawei customers and suppliers globally, but Chinese consumers and carriers rallied to its side. The company is one of the country’s biggest investors in research and development.

In August 2023, an examination of its latest Mate 60 Pro smartphone revealed a Huawei-designed 7-nanometer chip that is just a few years behind the world’s most cutting-edge technology. Huawei was also said to be establishing a network of factories to manufacture its chips after sanctions blocked its access to many advanced facilities.

3. Why is its equipment a security issue?

The US government – like the Chinese and others – is wary of employing foreign technology in vital communications for fear that manufacturers could install hidden “backdoors” for spies to access sensitive data, or that the companies themselves would hand it over to their home governments.