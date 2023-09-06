Huawei's new chip breakthrough likely to trigger closer US scrutiny: Analysts

SHENZHEN, SAN FRANCISCO – Huawei Technologies’ breakthrough in making an advanced chip underscores China’s determination and capacity for fighting back against US sanctions, but the efforts are likely very costly and could prompt Washington to tighten curbs, analysts said.

Huawei unexpectedly unveiled the latest Mate 60 Pro smartphone last week during US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit in China, as the government readies a new US$40-billion (S$54 billion) investment fund to bolster its developing chip sector.

The Mate 60 Pro is powered by its proprietary chip Kirin 9000s and manufactured by the country’s top contract chipmaker SMIC using an advanced 7 nanometre (nm) technology, according to a teardown by Ottawa-headquartered TechInsights.

Its findings and claims by early users about the phone’s powerful performance indicate China is making some headway into developing high-end chips, even as Washington has over the recent years ramped up sanctions to cut its access to advanced chipmaking tools.

It “demonstrates the technical progress China’s semiconductor industry has been able to make without EUV tools. The difficulty of this achievement also shows the resilience of the country’s chip technological ability,” TechInsights analyst Dan Hutcheson said.

EUV refers to extreme ultraviolet lithography and is used to make 7 nm or more advanced chips.

“At the same time, it is a great geopolitical challenge to the countries who have sought to restrict its access to critical manufacturing technologies. The result may likely be even greater restrictions than what exist today.”

Jefferies analysts said TechInsights’ findings could trigger a probe from the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, create more debate in the US about the effectiveness of sanctions and prompt the Congress to include even harsher tech sanctions in a competition bill it is preparing against China.

“Overall the US-China tech war is likely to escalate,” they said in a note.

A US Department of Commerce representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Huawei declined to comment. SMIC and China’s State Council, which handles press queries on behalf of the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Limited achievement

The most advanced chip SMIC had previously been known for making was 14nm, as it was barred by Washington in late 2020 from obtaining an EUV machine from Dutch firm ASML.

But TechInsights last year said it believed SMIC had managed to produce 7 nm chips by tweaking simpler DUV machines it could still purchase freely from ASML.