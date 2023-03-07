Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks: Source

BERLIN - Germany plans to ban telecoms operators from using certain components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks, a government source said, in a potentially significant move to address security concerns.

The German ban could include components already built into the networks, requiring operators to remove and replace them, Zeit Online had reported on Monday, citing sources.

Germany’s government, which is now in the midst of a broader re-evaluation of its relationship with top trade partner China, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“This is a sign that the German government may finally be taking China-related risks to national security seriously,” said Mr Noah Barkin, managing editor with research firm Rhodium Group’s China practice who specialises in German-Chinese relations.

“But after years of dithering, the German 5G network is deeply dependent on Chinese suppliers. It will take many years to unwind this,” Mr Barkin added.

Critics of Huawei and ZTE say their close links to Beijing’s security services mean that embedding them in the ubiquitous mobile networks of the future could give Chinese spies and even saboteurs access to essential infrastructure.

Huawei, ZTE and China’s government reject these claims, saying that they are motivated by a protectionist desire to support non-Chinese rivals.

A Huawei spokesman said it does not comment on speculation, and added it has had a “very good security record” during its 20 years of delivering technology to Germany and the rest of the world.

ZTE did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“The devil’s in the details, it would be a major step forward if this included all access network components where operators have made excessive use of Huawei in recent years,” said Mr Thorsten Benner, China expert and director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin.

While several countries across Europe are still formulating telecom policies, only Britain and Sweden have so far banned Huawei and ZTE from supplying critical 5G network equipment.

“But right now it is unclear what the critical components are that will be identified by the authorities,” Mr Benner said.

Germany passed an IT security law in 2021 setting high hurdles for makers of telecommunications equipment for next-generation networks.

But it stopped short of banning Huawei and ZTE as some other countries have done.

A new report shows that Germany has actually become even more dependent on Huawei for its 5G radio access network equipment (RAN) than in its 4G network, even though operators have avoided using the firm’s technology for the core networks.