Tsai’s announcement on new Taiwan foreign minister signals message of continuity under Lai: Analysts

TAIPEI – The appointments of Taiwan’s next foreign minister and national security council head have caused a stir – not because of who are set to take the jobs, but because of who announced them.

On April 16, outgoing Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen introduced her senior aide, Mr Lin Chia-lung, as the island’s new top diplomat, in remarks delivered to a visiting New Zealand parliamentary delegation in Taipei.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Foreign Minister, Mr Joseph Wu, will become the secretary-general of the National Security Council, she added, in a departure from traditional practice of such announcements being typically made by the incoming government.

Local media outlets zeroed in on Mr Lin’s face at the event and described his reaction as “startled” by the “sudden” announcement. Mr Wu, on the other hand, “remained expressionless”.

A spokesperson for the Presidential Office said any new government appointments would be confirmed by Mr Lai’s team.

Opposition politicians have since thrown up questions about Ms Tsai’s intentions as well as her relationship with President-elect Lai Ching-te, her current Vice-President, who is set to be formally inaugurated for the top job on May 20.

“Tsai is still too deeply involved in national security issues – there’s the possibility that she will continue to wield her influence from behind the scenes,” lawmaker Ma Wen-chun of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) told reporters in a recorded video clip.

Meanwhile, fellow KMT legislator Luo Chih-chiang said that Ms Tsai’s move should be interpreted as undermining Mr Lai and that their relationship “requires further observation”.

For years, critics have fuelled talk of infighting within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and surmised that the two leaders are not on good terms, especially after Mr Lai made the stunning decision to challenge Ms Tsai to be their party’s nominee in the 2020 presidential election.

But analysts said it was more likely that Mr Lai was on board with Ms Tsai’s decision to make the announcements on these key personnel picks, and the move was meant to signal that he would make good on his repeated promises to continue her foreign policies.

“Tsai was reading off a document, so it couldn’t have been a slip of the tongue. She must have discussed it with Lai first,” said Professor Yeh Yao-yuan, a Taiwan and East Asian studies expert at the University of St Thomas in Houston in the United States.

“There’s been some uncertainty over how Lai will manage foreign relations, but Tsai is neutralising those concerns. She’s saying, ‘it’s going to be the same team in slightly different capacities, so don’t worry’,” he said.

Prof Yeh added that this would be well-received by Washington, whose ties with Taipei have strengthened under Ms Tsai’s leadership.

“Having a national security and foreign policy team that is essentially a reshuffling of people from the current administration will reassure the US that Lai will not rock the boat too much,” he said.