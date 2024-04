BEIJING – Former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou made history on April 10 as the first top leader from the island, current or former, to have met a Chinese president in Beijing since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

He has an unlikely person to thank: Mr Lai Ching-te from Taiwan’s independence-leaning, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who will be sworn in as Taiwan’s new president in May.