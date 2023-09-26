True Crimes of Asia: Suicidal people still baited on social media in Japan despite ‘Twitter murders’

TOKYO – On Halloween in 2017, Japanese police made a chilling find in a studio apartment near Tokyo – nine human heads and 240 bones.

The tenant, Takahiro Shiraishi, had killed nine people and sawed the corpses into parts, hacking off the flesh and small bones to be dumped as rubbish while stashing away the larger bones in cooler boxes.

The murders were committed in less than three months between August and October 2017.

Shiraishi had baited the suicidal and vulnerable on what was then known as Twitter – now called X – by offering empathy to win their trust, and expertise on how to end it all by posing as a specialist in hanging.

The self-proclaimed “hanging pro”, who turns 33 in October, is now in a maximum-security prison waiting for his death sentence – by hanging – to be meted out following his sentencing in December 2020.

Shiraishi’s motives were sex and money. None of his victims wanted to die when he killed them.

He drugged, raped, robbed, murdered and then dismembered his eight female victims. His lone male victim, who also once harboured suicidal thoughts, was an acquaintance of the first female victim, and had come too close to sniffing Shiraishi out.

Japan is often portrayed as a pressure-cooker, isolationist society with high suicide rates, though contrary to the stereotype, the number of suicides has fallen from the peak of 34,427 in 2003 to hover around 20,000 annually now.

But suicide remains the top cause of death for those aged 39 and below.

With every shocking case like Shiraishi’s comes calls for tighter regulations and more scrutiny over social media and the Dark Web, though there are limits to what can be done.

‘I wish I were the 10th victim’

Freelance journalist Tetsuya Shibui, who interviewed Shiraishi three times in detention, told The Straits Times in the sixth episode of the True Crimes Of Asia podcast series that Shiraishi has been revered by some women, who said outright that they wished they could have been his 10th victim.

“He comes across just like any 20-something who you can shoot the breeze with,” Mr Shibui said, noting that the soft-spoken Shiraishi has displayed a knack of being sensitive to the vulnerable.

“Some of them are women who have suffered repeated sexual abuse with the police refusing to take up the case, others suffer domestic violence or manipulation,” said Mr Shibui, who has published a book about the murders.