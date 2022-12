TOKYO – Any list of Japan’s most depraved criminals should include Issei Sagawa, who has been dubbed the “Kobe Cannibal” after he rejoiced in killing and eating a woman in Paris.

But to describe Sagawa, who died of complications from pneumonia at the age of 73 on Nov 24, as a “criminal” might be inaccurate: He never faced the long arm of the law due to legal loopholes.