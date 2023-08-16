Travis King: Who is the US soldier who crossed into North Korea?

SEOUL - North Korea confirmed for the first time on Wednesday that it is holding American soldier Travis King, saying he crossed the border in July to escape racism and mistreatment in the US military and society.

Who is Private King?

Pte Travis T. King, who joined the US Army in January 2021, is a cavalry scout with the Korean Rotational Force, which is part of the US security commitment to South Korea.

He was assigned to an element of the US 1st Armored Division and was now administratively attached to a unit in the 4th Infantry Division, a US army spokesman said.

His record includes routine awards such as the National Defence Service Medal, the Korean Defence Service Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon.

His family is from Racine, Wisconsin.

Why did he cross to North Korea and where is he now?

Pte King’s motivation and exact location remain unconfirmed.

He “harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army” and wanted to stay in the North or a third country because he was “disillusioned at the unequal American society,” according to North Korean state news agency KCNA.

KCNA said he was held by the North Korean army after he crossed, but did not elaborate.

The Pentagon on Tuesday said that it could not verify Pte King’s alleged comments, but that it was working through all channels to bring him home.

Pte King’s uncle, Myron Gates, told ABC News in August that his nephew, who is black, had experienced racism during his military deployment, and after he spent time in a South Korean jail, he did not sound like himself.

Another uncle, Carl Gates, told the Daily Beast his nephew had been “breaking down” after the death of a 7-year-old cousin this year.