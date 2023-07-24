UN Command talking to North Korea about US soldier Travis King who crossed border

SEOUL - The United Nations Command (UNC) and North Korea have begun discussing the case of Private Travis King, the United States soldier who crossed into the North last week, the deputy commander of the US-led command that oversees the Korean War truce said on Monday.

Pte King, a US Army private serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea on July 18 while on a tour of the Demilitarised Zone on the inter-Korean border, landing Washington in a fresh diplomatic quandary with the nuclear-armed North.

Conversations between the UNC and North Korea’s military were initiated and conducted through a mechanism established under the Korean War armistice, according to Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison, a British Army officer serving as deputy commander of the multinational force.

“The primary concern for us is Pte King’s welfare,” Lt Gen Harrison told a media briefing, declining to go into detail about the contact with the North.

“The conversation has commenced with the KPA through the mechanisms of the Armistice agreement,” he said, referring to the North’s Korean People’s Army.

“I can’t say anything that could prejudice that process.”

North Korea’s state media, which has usually commented whenever US nationals have been detained, has remained silent about Pte King.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tension on the Korean peninsula. Last week, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests hours after a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine arrived at a South Korean port.

It was the first such visit since the 1980s, and served as a blunt reminder to the North that Washington always has nuclear-tipped missiles deployed within close striking distance.

North Korea is banned under UN Security Council resolutions from using ballistic missile technology, which Pyongyang defiantly rejects.

Tours to the border truce village, known formally as the Joint Security Area (JSA), were suspended after Pte King bolted across the border.

People joining those tours, which are overseen by the UNC, need to sign up well in advance to get approval, and are supposed to follow strict rules, including what they can wear, for the tour.

It remained a subject of an ongoing inquiry how Pte King was authorised to go on the tour despite his record, Lt Gen Harrison said.