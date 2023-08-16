North Korea says US soldier Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment in US army: KCNA

SEOUL - North Korea said that Travis King confessed to crossing into the country because of “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army”, state media reported on Wednesday, the first public acknowledgement of the incident by Pyongyang.

The American soldier, Private Travis T. King, dashed into the North on July 18 while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. United States officials have said they believe he crossed the border intentionally.

King, 23, had been heading back to Texas after a run-in with South Korean police when he snuck away to join a tourist trip to the Demilitarised Zone.

North Korean investigators have also now concluded that King crossed deliberately and illegally, with the intent to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.

“During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army,” KCNA reported, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

“He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society.” REUTERS, AFP