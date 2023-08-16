North Korea says US soldier Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment in US army: KCNA

American soldier Private Travis T. King dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the JSA on July 18. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

SEOUL - North Korea said that Travis King confessed to crossing into the country because of “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army”, state media reported on Wednesday, the first public acknowledgement of the incident by Pyongyang.

The American soldier, Private Travis T. King, dashed into the North on July 18 while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. United States officials have said they believe he crossed the border intentionally.

King, 23, had been heading back to Texas after a run-in with South Korean police when he snuck away to join a tourist trip to the Demilitarised Zone.

North Korean investigators have also now concluded that King crossed deliberately and illegally, with the intent to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.

“During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army,” KCNA reported, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

“He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society.” REUTERS, AFP

More On This Topic
North Korea has ‘responded’ to UN outreach on US soldier Travis King: UN Command
US declines to invoke prisoner-of-war status for soldier who crossed into North Korea

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top