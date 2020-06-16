Coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo sees 48 new cases, nearly half tied to nightlife districts

TOKYO • Tokyo recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus infection yesterday, Japanese media reported, with almost half of the cases linked to nightlife districts that have been the epicentre of recent infections in the Japanese capital.

A total of 20 cases were found in a mass testing effort of nightlife districts workers, local news agency Jiji reported, citing an unidentified official.

The capital had disclosed a similar case load on Sunday, with most of those infections also linked to nightclubs and bars.

The surge in numbers was the result of more proactive testing, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters on Sunday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is planning to completely lift business restrictions on Friday, and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura indicated on Sunday that the recent case spike would not derail those plans.

Mr Nishimura last Saturday announced a new policy for nightclubs and bars to contain the spread of the virus, which required customers to be separated from each other and their contact information checked.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed 3.5 per cent lower yesterday, in part fuelled by concerns about a new resurgence in cases dampening hopes of a quick recovery from a coronavirus-driven global recession.

