Taiwan’s latest poll shows outsider leading presidential race

TAIWAN – A new poll of Taiwanese voters found that the top opposition candidate for president has jumped past the ruling party’s hopeful into lead position ahead of the January 2024 election, the latest twist in a drama-filled race.

Mr Ko Wen-je, the Taiwan People’s Party’s (TPP) nominee, had an approval rating of 31.9 per cent versus 29.2 per cent for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai Ching-te, according to the poll released on Nov 27 by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation.

The opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) Hou Yu-ih was third with 23.6 per cent, according to the survey conducted from Nov 19 to 21. The margin of error for the poll is 2.99 per cent.

The timing of the poll means voters were queried about their preferences after the TPP and KMT, Taiwan’s main opposition parties which favour greater engagement with China, said they intended to form a joint ticket.

The survey was conducted too early to capture the reaction to the talks collapsing.

Mr Ko and Mr Hou each officially registered as presidential candidates on Nov 24, ending any prospect that they might share a ticket.

Foxconn Technology Group’s billionaire founder Terry Gou dropped out of the race on the same day.

The collapse of the alliance should improve Mr Lai’s chances of victory by splitting the opposition vote between two candidates.

An administration under the DPP, which has sought to strengthen Taiwan’s ties with the United States and its allies as a counterweight to China, would further obstruct Chinese President Xi Jinping’s stated goal of bringing Taiwan under Beijing’s control.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and while it has pledged to seek peaceful unification, Beijing has also not ruled out the use of force.

Mr Ko’s emergence as the leading candidate in this latest poll, the first time he has beat Mr Lai in a survey by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, underscores how unpredictable the race has been.

Positioning himself as an outsider looking to topple the traditional parties, Mr Ko has been especially popular among young and well-educated urban voters. The foundation described him as “a horrible nightmare” for the DPP and KMT.

Although the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation poll is seen as one of the island’s most reliable, it is not the only survey of voters.

According to local media reports, Mr Wu Tsu-chia, the head of the online news outlet My-formosa.com, said late on Nov 26 that its latest poll showed Mr Lai leading with 31.9 per cent, Mr Hou second with 30 per cent and Mr Ko at 26 per cent. BLOOMBERG