‘A historic moment’: Taiwan’s opposition agrees to joint bid for presidential election

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s two main opposition parties have agreed to put up a joint ticket for the Jan 13 presidential election, in a move set to shake up a race that has far-reaching implications for the island’s future.

After weeks of stalled discussions, the more established Kuomintang (KMT) and the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) announced on Wednesday that they would team up and determine which party’s candidate would run for president, based on a review of opinion polls.

The result will be announced on Saturday morning, according to a joint statement released following a 2½-hour meeting between the KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih and the TPP’s Ko Wen-je. Also at the meeting were KMT chairman Eric Chu and former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou.

“No matter what – whoever is the lead and whoever is the deputy – everyone will work together,” Mr Hou told reporters after the meeting.

Dr Ko described the agreement as a “historic moment”.

The agreement comes just a week or so before a Nov 24 registration deadline and after the two parties had argued for weeks over which method would be best in determining whether Mr Hou or Dr Ko would lead a joint ticket.

Analysts believed that such a team-up would be the only way for the opposition – all seen as more mainland-friendly – to present a formidable challenge to the ruling independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

For months, current Taiwan Vice-President William Lai Ching-te has maintained a commanding lead in opinion polls, with various polls pegging support levels for the DPP candidate at between 30 per cent and 38 per cent.

Mr Hou, who is New Taipei mayor, and Dr Ko, the TPP’s founder and chairman, are neck and neck in second place, with each having around 20 per cent of support.

Meanwhile, Mr Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, trails in fourth place with about 8 per cent of support. He plans to run as an independent candidate along with actress Tammy Lai, who had played a successful presidential candidate in Netflix drama Wave Makers, as his running mate.

“A blue-white presidential ticket is a game changer,” political scientist Chen Shih-min said, referring to the opposition party colours, where the KMT is blue and the TPP, white.

“Mr Lai will certainly feel pressure in this election now,” added the National Taiwan University associate professor.