Taiwan opposition candidates register separate tickets after alliance talks implode

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s opposition parties, which seek closer ties with China, registered separate presidential candidates on Nov 24 after splitting dramatically, easing the way for the ruling party, which champions the island’s own identity, to stay in power.

The Jan 13 election is taking place as China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, steps up military and political pressure to force the island to accept its sovereignty claims.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and much smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), both campaigning to forge better ties with China, had previously agreed to work together against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) but had made no progress on plans for a united presidential ticket.

China, which has framed the election as a choice between “peace and war”, believes the DPP and its presidential candidates are dangerous separatists and has rebuffed offers of talks.

The KMT’s Hou Yu-ih named fiery media personality Jaw Shaw-kong as his vice-presidential running mate on Nov 24 and filed formal papers to run in the election.

“The failure of the (KMT-TPP) coalition has disappointed 60 per cent of the public,” Mr Hou said before registering his candidacy.

“I called Ko at the last minute, but he did not answer. We have waited until the last moment.”

The TPP’s Ko Wen-je also filed, selecting as his running mate, lawmaker Cynthia Wu Hsin-ying, whose family is a major shareholder of conglomerate Shing Kong Group.

“One of the reasons for choosing Wu is that she complements me very well,” said Mr Ko at a press conference on Nov 24. “Having lived in the US and UK, her educational background, it’s very different from me, who was born in and only ever lived in Taiwan.”

“There is a lack of long-term planning in policies, only short-term spending, which increases the burden on the next generation,” he added, criticising the DPP.

“As a leader in the opposition, I will step forward.”

Mr Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn Technology Group, is set to withdraw from the race, according to people familiar with his campaign. Still, he has until 5.30pm to change his mind.

Mr Hou, introducing Mr Jaw, pledged to bring “stability to the Taiwan Strait and safety to Taiwan, which will assure the entire world”.

On Nov 23, the KMT walked out of last ditch talks held in front of reporters at a hotel conference room and shown live on television with the TPP, after failing to reach agreement.

The talks were brokered by the billionaire founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, Mr Terry Gou, who is standing as an independent candidate.

In one of the most dramatic moments, the KMT’s presidential candidate Hou read out a private text message from TPP candidate Ko in which Mr Ko said Mr Gou needed to “find a reason” to drop out of the presidential race.

By contrast, a united DPP has been charging ahead in its election campaign, having registered its presidential and vice presidential candidates on Nov 21.

The DPP’s William Lai Ching-te, currently Taiwan’s vice-president, has consistently led in the polls.

Speaking at a campaign event late on Nov 23, Mr Lai talked about his team’s busy schedule, discussing policy with voters and the media, and poured scorn on the opposition’s disunity.

“Should we dare to hand over the business of running the country to these people?” Mr Lai said. “Of course this is not OK.”

But he said he was not resting on his laurels despite the opposition’s disunity, mentioning the 11 events he had attended that day.

“Is this getting elected while lying down?” Mr Lai added, referring to previous comments by opposition politicians that their failure to unite would ensure his easy victory.

Taiwan’s stock market mostly brushed off the impact of the ongoing political drama, though travel-related plays dropped on concerns that relations with China would not improve, and Chinese tourists would not return to Taiwan.

The tourism and hospitality sub-index was down more than 2 per cent in early trade on Nov 24. The benchmark index was up 0.1 per cent. REUTERS