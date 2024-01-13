Taiwan president-elect Lai Ching-te calls for dialogue with China to ‘replace confrontation’

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), called for dialogue with China “to replace confrontation”, shortly after winning 40 per cent of the votes in a three-way race for president on Jan 13.

However, he warned that Taiwan must also be safeguarded against threats from China.

Addressing supporters following his declaration of victory at 8.30pm, Mr Lai pledged to maintain the “cross-strait status quo”.

“We will use exchanges to replace obstructionism, dialogue to replace confrontation and confidently pursue exchanges and cooperation with China.”

It remains to be seen how Mr Lai will approach dialogue with China, as he has not made clear the basis on which it can proceed. This is a sticking point with China, which insists that exchanges can happen only if both sides agree that there is one China.