Ko, the improbable politician popular with young voters

Mostly, though, his supporters have grown weary of Taiwan’s traditional two-party political system.

For more than two decades since 2000, power has alternated between the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which leans towards independence for Taiwan, and the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which favours closer relations with Beijing.

For Dr Ko, the two parties represent extremes in the way they handle cross-strait relations, one of the key issues in every presidential election in Taiwan. China looms large in Taiwanese politics because it claims the self-ruled island as its territory to be reunified with the mainland one day, by force if necessary.

Dr Ko argues it is his party, which he formed in 2019 and branded as being above Taiwan’s entrenched duopoly, that is able to tread a middle path not weighed down by ideology.

“The DPP always takes a very confrontational attitude (with China), while the KMT is always thinking about cooperation with China,” he said during a televised presidential debate on Dec 30.

“We have to cooperate when necessary, but also confront when necessary,” he added.

Depending on who you ask, though, the bespectacled grey-haired man either represents the long overdue change that Taiwan needs or is a political chameleon who cannot be trusted.

“Young people used to flock to the DPP, but the party that was once considered anti-establishment is now the establishment,” said Assistant Professor Ma Chun-wei of Tamkang University in New Taipei City.

“Ko has benefited from the frustration of young voters who feel like the two bigger parties are out of touch and do not understand their needs,” he added.

But Associate Professor Chen Shih-min, a political scientist at National Taiwan University, noted how Dr Ko is “often vague and self-contradictory”.

“That could work in his favour because voters can take away from him what they choose to see,” he said. “He changes tunes to suit the situation – just look at his political history.”