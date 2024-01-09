Taiwan polls spark little interest among mainland China netizens as they urge Beijing to fix economy

BEIJING – Beijing resident Li Chongye, 32, remembers staying up on Aug 2, 2022, to track then United States Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s flight from Kuala Lumpur to Taiwan, a visit that was shrouded in secrecy until the final moments when she landed on the island.

“There was a very big question of what the Communist Party of China (CCP) would do if that meddlesome woman visited Taiwan,” the computer programmer told The Straits Times. That year, Mrs Pelosi was the highest-ranking official to have visited Taiwan since former US speaker Newt Gingrich’s visit in April 1997. Beijing saw her visit as a sign of provocation to its One China principle.

“I kept refreshing the (flight tracker site) Flightradar to see the latest updates. I was afraid that her visit would spark a full-blown war between China and the US.”

In contrast, Mr Li said he has paid little attention to developments in the lead-up to Taiwan’s Jan 13 presidential election, calling them a “regular feature” of Taiwanese politics.

“I don’t think it’s relevant who wins because Taiwan is caught in the US-China rivalry,” he said. “Taiwan is part of China, and we will reclaim it one day, no matter who its leader is.”

Compared with the fever-pitch anticipation of the Pelosi visit, followed by the subsequent diplomatic storm, the ongoing election campaign in Taiwan – which Beijing considers a renegade province to be reunified with it, by force if necessary – appears to have generated far less interest among the Chinese on the mainland.

News of the presidential election on Jan 13 did not make it to microblogging platform Weibo’s list of the hottest topics, which usually indicates netizens’ areas of interest in the latest current affairs.

The netizens who have kept themselves abreast of news of the election – which would primarily pit the CCP-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) against the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) – questioned whether a new leader in Taiwan would necessarily lower existing tensions, which have been on a high since Mrs Pelosi’s visit to the island.

They also said that it was more important for Beijing to focus on solving its existing problems, such as improving the economy – the world’s second-largest economy has been on a path of fragile recovery since its zero-Covid policy ended in December 2022.

Taiwan’s latest elections are touted as a watershed event that will influence the island’s future, for at least for the next four years, given the current US-China rivalry. The DPP is considered friendlier to the US than its competitors.

Opinion polls had shown DPP’s candidate Mr Lai Ching-te in the lead over main rival Mr Hou Yu-ih of the KMT and Dr Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan’s People Party, before a ban on the release of such polls kicked in on Jan 3.

Beijing considers the DPP – and its former leader Tsai Ing-wen, who is currently Taiwan’s President – a separatist force and has refused to engage with the party.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) slammed the DPP as recently as Jan 4.

“Attacking and discrediting the mainland is a common tactic of the DPP during the island’s elections,” TAO spokesman Chen Binhua said during a regular press conference, in response to a question about Mr Lai’s comments that Beijing interferes with the elections in Taiwan.