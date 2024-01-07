Who will be Taiwan’s next president: Maverick, former top cop or career politician?

TAIPEI - In less than a week’s time, on Jan 13, some 19.5 million Taiwanese will vote for their next president in a critical election that would have implications for regional stability.

They will also be voting for lawmakers in the 113-seat legislature at nearly 18,000 polling stations across Taiwan.

Incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will step down in May after a two-term limit.

Standing for election to replace her are current Vice-President Lai Ching-te of the DPP, Mr Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition Kuomintang and Dr Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Mr Lai, a former doctor, has been in politics for nearly 30 years and has represented Tainan, in southern Taiwan, first as a legislator and later as its mayor.

Mr Hou, the former chief of Taiwan’s police force, entered politics 14 years ago as deputy mayor of New Taipei City, while Dr Ko, a former surgeon, made his political debut when he successfully ran for the Taipei mayoral seat in 2014 as an independent candidate.

Taiwan’s relationship with China is an existential issue that the Taiwanese have had to grapple with, especially during elections to choose their next top leader.

China regards the separately ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified – through force if necessary – while most Taiwanese prefer the status quo.

Mr Lai and Mr Hou represent parties that take opposing views of relations with China.

Mr Lai and the independence-leaning DPP assert that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other and do not recognise the so-called “92 Consensus” which posits that there is one China across the Taiwan Strait.

In contrast, Mr Hou and the KMT recognise the 92 Consensus. In an interview with Taiwan’s China Times newspaper published on Jan 5, Mr Hou even promised to start talks with China within a year if he was elected.

Meanwhile, Dr Ko, who touts himself as an alternative to the KMT and the DPP, favours exchanges with China, saying that people on both sides are one family.

The Sunday Times profiles the three men competing to lead Taiwan for the next four years.

Lai Ching-te: Presidential front runner promises to keep status quo with ‘Tsai Ing-wen 2.0’ policies