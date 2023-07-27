Taiwan holds air raid and military drills amid China tensions

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan - South Korean tourist Kim Ji-ho was shocked when air raid sirens sounded while he was travelling through the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung earlier this week.

For a brief moment, the 22-year-old was confused when he saw cars and buses pulling over on the roads in the southern city, and pedestrians heading indoors. Some retail stores switched off the lights and pulled down the shutters.

“I thought Taiwan was under attack. It was scary, even though I could still see people laughing and chatting,” Mr Kim told The Straits Times.

It was only when he saw an alert on his mobile phone that he realised it was part of Taiwan’s annual air defence drill.

Named Wan An – which translates to everlasting peace – the four-day exercise ending on Thursday is aimed at raising civilian awareness of what to do in an air raid. It involves a one-off 30-minute drill in every major city across the island, including the capital Taipei.

The exercise coincides with the military’s annual Han Kuang live-fire war games running until Friday, which tests the island’s combat readiness in the event of a Chinese invasion.

While both exercises have been held for decades, the 2023 drills take place amid Beijing’s military manoeuvres around the island, which defence experts say have become increasingly specific.

“This year’s exercises are of special significance because they come after China conducted two blockade-style military exercises near Taiwan,” said Assistant Professor Lin Ying-yu, a military expert at Taipei’s Tamkang University.

“China has also been making more military moves near the eastern part of Taiwan, which is new,” he said.

Beijing simulated aerial and naval blockades around the island in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meetings with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April 2023, as well as his predecessor Nancy Pelosi in August 2022.

China sees Taiwan as its own territory, and views such meetings as an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In April 2023, Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong also conducted drills off eastern Taiwan for the first time, which raised fresh concerns, as that part of the island had long been seen as a safe haven for the island’s forces.