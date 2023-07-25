How China’s military is slowly squeezing Taiwan

For all the focus on a potential invasion, some in Taipei fear a Chinese pressure campaign that gradually changes the status quo

Kathrin Hille and Demetri Sevastopulo

The Chinese military is waging what defence experts call a grey zone campaign, the writers say. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
6 min ago
Published
37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On June 24, eight Chinese fighters flew across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s air force scrambled its jets in response, as they do almost every day. But this time, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft flew closer than they have before – right up to what is known as Taiwan’s contiguous zone, a buffer area just 12 nautical miles outside its sovereign airspace, before turning back.

The island’s Defence Ministry warned that any forceful entry into its sovereign airspace or waters would be met with a “counter-attack in self-defence”. Since then, Chinese military aircraft have come as close at least once more, according to a Taiwanese national security official.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top