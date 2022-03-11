US steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine invasion

LVIV (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden on Friday (March 11) will call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia and clear the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, five people familiar with the matter said.

Washington's moves to tighten the screws on Moscow come as US and European officials accuse Russia of war crimes over its bombardment of civilians in Ukrainian cities, amid repeated violations of ceasefires which each side blames on the other.

Satellite images showed a Russian military column threatening Kyiv from the north had dispersed to new positions, private US company Maxar Technologies said, possibly in preparation for an assault on the capital.

Removing Russia's status of "Permanent Normal Trade Relations" with the United States would significantly escalate pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

The move would be coordinated with G-7 (Group of Seven) countries and require an act of Congress, one source said. Lawmakers in both houses of Congress have expressed support.

The US Senate on Thursday voted to approve legislation providing US$13.6 billion to help Ukraine finance ammunition and other military supplies, as well as humanitarian support.

"We're keeping our promises to support Ukraine as they fight for their lives against the evil Vladimir Putin," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.

Russian column redeploys