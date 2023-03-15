South Korean broadcaster accused of misogyny after editing Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar acceptance speech

SEOUL - South Korean television network SBS recently came under fire for editing out a portion of Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar acceptance speech, entertainment website NME reported on Tuesday.

At the 95th Academy Awards held on Sunday, Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win in the Best Actress category for her performance in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Following her win, the 60-year-old delivered an inspiring speech dedicated to “all the boys and girls who look like me”, encouraging them to chase their dreams.

She continued her speech with a message aimed at women around the world, saying: “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you, you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

According to Yonhap News Agency, Yeoh’s speech was covered by three of South Korea’s major news networks: KBS, MBC and SBS.