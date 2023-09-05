South Korea’s education minister withdraws discipline warning to teachers over strike

SEOUL - South Korean education minister Lee Ju-ho said on Tuesday that teachers who participated in a rally on Monday would not be punished, officially withdrawing his warning that such collective action “constitutes an illegal strike”.

During his meeting with the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations and the Korean Federation of Teachers Unions, the minister announced that there would not be any disciplinary action taken against teachers and that he would listen to their voices regarding the improved protection of their rights.

Mr Lee said he would work with relevant government bodies to help teachers recover from emotional or psychological difficulties, and that the ministry would communicate weekly with teachers to resolve issues related to schools.

The minister repeated his promise from a day before, when he was asked by Representative Kang Hoon-sik of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea if teachers would be punished.

Under the current legislation, teachers – who are public servants – must take time off or use sick leave to attend a protest, as public school teachers do not have the right to take collective action or strike.

If they do, they can be disciplined per regulations on disciplinary measures for educational civil servants, according to the ministry.

“The Yoon Suk-yeol government will thoroughly take care of (enhancing) teachers’ rights,” the minister added, referring to the president’s instructions to spare no effort in guaranteeing teachers’ rights and improving public education.

A senior official at the Education Ministry told The Korea Herald that the decision was made to honour the recent deaths of teachers who died in apparent suicides, as well as to restore teachers’ autonomy.

Late in August, the Education Ministry warned that school principals could face “serious disciplinary action”, including dismissal from their positions and even criminal charges, if they approve of teachers taking the day off for any other reason than being sick, saying that teachers would be “abandoning their duties”.

The minister also pleaded for teachers to refrain from taking a day off to engage in the rally, saying they should stay by their students’ sides and that their actions might “violate students’ right to learn”.

Despite the government’s caution, however, an estimated 120,000 teachers on Monday took to the streets nationwide, demanding that the government investigate the truth behind the death of a 23-year-old teacher who died in an apparent suicide in July.

Many believe she suffered from stress due to complaints from parents and unruly students.

The teachers further demanded that Parliament pass a Bill to grant teachers immunity from child abuse claims.