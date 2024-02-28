Singaporean influencer banned from Taiwan for staging egg attack on herself

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean influencer has been banned from Taiwan for staging an egg attack on herself, Taiwan’s immigration department said in a statement on Feb 27.

On Feb 9, KiaraaKitty, whose real name is Ms Cheng Wing Yee, was live-streaming in the southern city of Kaohsiung in Taiwan when someone started throwing eggs at her.

In the Twitch live stream, the “attacker”, who was wearing a dress and slippers, can be heard screaming in Mandarin that Ms Cheng had seduced her husband.

Ms Cheng then said she was attacked because of the adult content she creates on subscription-based platform OnlyFans.

She told Taiwanese news reporters on Feb 10 that she did not know the identity of the attacker and that she would file a police report.

However, Kaohsiung police clarified on Feb 11 that no such report had been lodged by Ms Cheng.

Investigations by the police identified the “attacker” as Ms Cheng’s assistant, a 32-year-old Singaporean man surnamed Xue, the Taipei Times reported.

Both were found to have contravened the Social Order Maintenance Act for “spreading rumours that are sufficient to affect public tranquillity” and their case was referred to the Kaohsiung District Court. Ms Cheng was also asked by Kaohsiung police to issue a public apology.

In a live stream on Feb 24, Ms Cheng tearfully admitted the incident was a hoax.

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency said on Feb 27 that Ms Cheng and Mr Xue had left the island before the Kaohsiung District Court could rule on the case and they would be banned from visiting for up to five years as a punishment for their orchestrated act.

The immigration department said Taiwan welcomes tourists but will not tolerate illegal acts that disrupt social harmony and stability.

Born in Hong Kong in 2002 and raised in Singapore, Ms Cheng is known to sell unconventional items such as her bath water, used undergarments and jars of farts for hundreds of dollars.

The Straits Times has contacted her for comments.