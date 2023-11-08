Woman who scolded hospital staff and argued with cops deported, barred from re-entering S’pore

SINGAPORE - A woman who gained infamy after she uploaded a video of herself arguing with the police in a hospital was deported on Wednesday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

She is also barred from re-entering Singapore, ICA added.

On Oct 25, Han Feizi was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined $600, after pleading guilty to charges involving two separate incidents of using abusive language against security officers and a Singapore General Hospital (SGH) employee. The 29-year-old Chinese national also broke manpower laws for lying in her work permit application.

One of the incidents took place at SGH on Oct 10. The episode went viral after Han posted an 11-minute video on Chinese social media platform Douyin on the same day, in which she was seen arguing with two investigation officers (IOs).

The IOs showed up at SGH after receiving a call for help from the hospital regarding a verbally abusive patient.

Han had earlier hurled abusive remarks at a patient service associate, who had advised her to wear a mask.

The police said Han also allegedly used vulgarities in Mandarin against one of the IOs, and refused to give a statement.

On Oct 3, Han was involved in a separate incident at The Sail at Marina Bay, a condominium in Marina Boulevard.

When a security supervisor at the condo offered to escort her to her unit after seeing that she was squatting at the lift lobby, Han turned aggressive, shouting vulgarities at him and pushing him repeatedly.

Han admitted that in both incidents, she was drunk at the time of her offence.

She apologised in court on Oct 25 for “causing inconvenience to everyone” after her sentence was read out. She had been in remand for 13 days before the court hearing.

Han entered Singapore on at least four occasions since 2019. She was issued a work pass on Aug 12 after stating in her application that she would be hired as a clerk, but she was later found to have moonlighted as a hostess.

Her work pass was revoked following her conviction, the Ministry of Manpower said, adding that she will be permanently barred from working in Singapore.