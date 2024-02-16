Taiwanese influencer arrested in Cambodia for faking live streams of own abduction in scam mill

An influencer who dominated headlines back home in Taiwan after live streaming his alleged escape from abduction in a Cambodian scam mill has been arrested for staging the hoax.

Chen Neng-chuan, well known for his paranormal videos made in Taiwan and elsewhere, had teased on Instagram prior to his arrival in Cambodia that he will be exploring “the world’s darkest corner” where “many Taiwanese have been cheated and enslaved”.

But on Feb 12 night, fans were shocked when the content producer turned on his live stream and appeared to have been beaten up before the video was cut off abruptly by a person wearing fatigue pants, the United Daily News reported.

The next day, his tearful wife went online to say her husband had gone missing. She and another content producer said Chen had insisted on travelling to Cambodia alone for his shoot despite their objection.

In the same afternoon, Chen - who also goes by the moniker Goodnight Chicken - returned to live stream, looking petrified with part of his head shaven and his dusty clothing torn.

He claimed to have made a dramatic escape from his armed abductors in Sihanoukville, a city with a reputation for syndicates that deceptively lure foreigners to carry out scam operations worldwide.

Chen said his captors had tied him to a chair inside a building, as he was trying to sneak into a scam mill.

But soon sceptics began to poke holes in the story.

One Internet celebrity Liu Yu managed to pinpoint Chen’s location on Google map using scenes in Chen’s video, and found that Chen appeared to have circled an area by the road instead of running away as he claimed.

Chen could have approached any of the resorts he passed by for help but he did not, Liu said.

Liu also posted on Facebook an image of Chen before the alleged abduction in a vehicle with a piece of fatigue clothing - similar to the one worn by one of Chen’s alleged abductors - kept in the backseat.

He also questioned Chen’s claim that his abductors took away the thousands of US dollars he had on him, but not his camera equipment for live stream.