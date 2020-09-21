S. Korea extends distancing curbs ahead of major national holiday

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday extended Level 2 social distancing measures for a week until Sunday, which limits indoor gatherings to below 50 and outdoor meetings to fewer than 100, and could tighten limits for the Chuseok holiday, when people traditionally reunite with their families.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the Level 2 restrictions need to be kept ahead of Chuseok as "cases with untraceable origins are steadily increasing and fewer tests being carried out on weekends means we should be on high alert".

Social distancing policies for the holiday, from Sept 30 to Oct 2, will be announced in the coming days.

South Korea reported 82 new coronavirus cases as at midnight last Saturday, the lowest daily infections since the middle of last month, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the total, 72 were locally transmitted. The country's total tally is 22,975, with 383 deaths.

Clusters of infections from a church and a political rally sparked a second wave of outbreaks last month, driving the daily tally to more than 400, before the numbers began dropping to the low 100s early this month.

Some events have still gone ahead - with a twist: On an open field in Seoul at the weekend, the audience watched from the safety of their cars as a clown juggled and acrobats launched themselves through the air above a stage.

The annual circus - usually held in May - was pushed back twice this year because of the pandemic.

"The performing arts are very important, even during a pandemic," said Seoul Street Art Creation Centre manager Cho Beong-hee. "So we came up with different ideas in trying to make this event happen and the drive-in option was chosen as it was deemed the safest idea."

Each event allows 30 cars to park in front of the stage. The event is streamed online for free.

However, the lack of interaction with the audience posed new challenges for the performers. "I had to reimagine and rethink new ways to go about my performance," said performer Lee Sung-hyung.

The crowd clapped and honked car horns as acrobats swung above the giant stage, hoisted by a crane.

In the audience, Ms Yu Hye-jin said she was satisfied with her seat. "I think watching performances in cars is great," she added. "I think it can be done in the future, with other performances like musicals."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE