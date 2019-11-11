Recent violent incidents in Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police shot and wounded one protester on Monday (Nov 11) as chaos erupted across the city, a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month. Here's a look at other recent violent incidents.

Oct 1

Hong Kong is rocked by the most widespread unrest since the protests began as China's Communist Party rulers celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. During the protests, a police officer shoots an 18-year-old protester in the shoulder as he fought officers with a metal pipe. Some media reports said the protester was shot in the chest, though he survived.

Oct 4

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam invokes colonial-era emergency powers to ban face masks, sparking violent protests. A 14-year-old boy is shot in the leg when a plainclothes policeman fired his gun after coming under attack from protesters throwing petrol bombs.

Oct 13

A police officer is slashed in the neck by an 18-year-old school student with a box cutter during a protest.

Oct 16

Mrs Lam abandons her annual policy address in Parliament amid jeers from pro-democracy lawmakers. Separately that evening, prominent rights activist Jimmy Sham is taken to the hospital covered in blood after being attacked by men wielding hammers and knives while on his way to a meeting.

Oct 19

A 19-year-old man handing out leaflets for a pro-democracy protest is attacked by a knife-wielding assailant. Local media images showed that the attack left the man's inner organs visible where his abdomen had been cut.

Nov 3

A man with a knife, reportedly shouting pro-Beijing slogans, bites off part of local district councillor Andrew Chiu's ear and slashes several people after a shopping mall rally turns into a conflict with police.

Nov 4

University student Chow Tsz-lok, 22, falls from the third to the second floor of a parking lot as police disperse protesters.

Nov 6

A knife-wielding man attacks pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho as he campaigns for the Nov 24 district council elections.

Nov 8

Mr Chow dies in hospital, the first student death during the protests.

Nov 11

Police fire live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, wounding one person. Separately, video images circulated online showed a man being set alight after a heated argument with pro-democracy protesters.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS