Hong Kong protester shot in the chest by a live round: Media reports

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong protester has been shot in the chest by a live round amid the ongoing demonstrations, RTHK and South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday (Oct 1).

SCMP showed a picture of a conscious man breathing through an oxygen mask, which it said was the protester who was shot.

RTHK, citing other media reports, said the protester was shot in Tsuen Wan.

TV footage showed medical personal attending to the man in Tai Ha Road.

Media reports and footage shared online had earlier appeared to show officers also firing live rounds in Yau Ma Tei. RTHK said.

“An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today,” a police source told AFP.

TVB, quoting hospital authorities, said 15 people had been taken to hospital as of 5pm Hong Kong time. One man in serious condition was at Princess Margaret Hospital.