Hong Kong police arrest at least 14 opposition activists

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 opposition activists on Saturday (April 18) for allegedly holding unlawful protests last year, the South China Morning Post reported.

Former lawmakers Martin Lee, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok Hung were among those arrested, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified legal sources.

Police also visited the home of Hong Kong media tycoon and prominent democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, but he wasn't there, SCMP said. Lai was charged with unlawful assembly in February.

The group was arrested for allegedly organising unlawful assemblies on Aug 18, Oct 1 and Oct 20 last year, according to SCMP.

The city is experiencing a lull in protest activity as it battles the coronavirus outbreak. Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other pro-establishment figures have recently accused the opposition of endangering Hong Kong's autonomy and livelihoods, echoing criticism from China.

The mainland's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the top agency overseeing the financial hub, accused lawmakers of potentially violating their oaths by blocking action by the local legislature.

Opposition lawmakers have prevented the body's agenda-setting House Committee from electing a chairman since October, barring the panel from conducting business, it said.

"Some opposition lawmakers have resorted to sleazy tactics to paralyse the legislature for political gain at the expense of the public, which is tantamount to 'political mutual destruction,'" the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said.

"They could have violated their oath, which could mean misconduct in public office."