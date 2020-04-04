Mainland China reports 19 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported on Saturday (April 4) 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, down from 31 a day earlier, including one new infection in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

Of the new cases, 18 involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,639 as of Friday.

China also reported four new deaths, raising the death toll to 3,326 as of Friday.

China declared Saturday a day of mourning for the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.

The day of mourning coincided with the start of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, when millions of Chinese families pay respects to their ancestors.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself