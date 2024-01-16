Korean Air, Cathay Pacific planes collide at Hokkaido airport

TOKYO - Two planes – one from Korean Air and the other from Cathay Pacific – collided at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on Jan 16, the Japanese media reported.

The incident occurred at about 5.30pm local time (4.30pm Singapore time).

There were 289 passengers and crew on board the Korean Air flight, Yahoo Japan reported, adding that no one was injured.

The Cathay Pacific aircraft had no passengers on board.

This is a developing story.

The incident comes two weeks after a collision between a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane and a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

Five people – all from the coast guard plane – were killed in that incident on Jan 2.

The JAL flight, which caught fire after the collision, had 379 passengers and crew on board. All of them escaped the blaze.