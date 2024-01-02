Passengers evacuated from Japan Airlines plane on fire at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

A Japan Airlines airplane is seen engulfed in flames at Haneda airport in Tokyo, on Jan 2. PHOTO: REUTERS
Japan Airlines said all 379 passengers and crew have been evacuated. PHOTO: REUTERS
Footage showed the aircraft on fire as it skidded down the tarmac and fire crews feverishly trying to extinguish the fire. PHOTO: AFP
Haneda Airport closed all its runways following the incident. PHOTO: REUTERS
Passengers watching the incident from observation deck at Haneda Airport, after a fire engulfed a JAL plane, on Jan 2. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

TOKYO – A Japan Airlines aircraft was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Jan 2 after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft.

The airline said all 379 passengers and crew have been evacuated.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK shows the aircraft on fire as it skidded down the tarmac and fire crews feverishly trying to extinguish the fire.

The Coast Guard said it is investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

Five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft are unaccounted for, while one escaped, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

Haneda has closed all runways following the incident, a spokesperson for the airport said. REUTERS

