US regulator grounds Boeing Max 9 indefinitely, flights cancelled to Jan 16

WASHINGTON - The US aviation regulator on Jan 12 extended the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes indefinitely and announced it will tighten oversight of Boeing itself after a cabin panel broke off a new jet in mid-flight.

As United Airlines and Alaska Airlines cancelled flights through Jan 16, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also said it will require another round of inspections before it will consider putting the jets back in service.

Under more stringent supervision, the regulator will audit the Boeing 737 Max 9 production line and suppliers and consider having an independent entity take over from Boeing certain aspects of certifying the safety of new aircraft that the FAA previously assigned to the plane-maker.

The FAA said the continued grounding of 171 planes with the same configuration as the one in the incident was “for the safety of American travelers”. The regulator said on Jan 8 the grounding would be lifted once they were inspected.

On Jan 12, the FAA said 40 of the planes must be reinspected, then the agency will review the results and determine if safety is adequate to allow the MAX 9s to resume flying.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the two US airlines that use the aircraft involved, have had to cancel hundreds of flights in the last week due to the grounding as a widening crisis engulfed the US plane-maker.

Alaska and United on Jan 12 both cancelled all Max 9 flights through Jan 16 and United cancelled some additional flights in the following days.

Boeing shares closed down 2.2 per cent on Jan 12 and are down nearly 12 per cent since the Jan 5 incident. Confidence in Boeing has been shaken since a pair of Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people and led Congress to pass sweeping reforms to certification of new airplanes.

The Alaska Airlines aircraft, which had been in service for just eight weeks, took off from Portland, Oregon last Friday and was flying at 16,000 feet when the panel tore off the plane. Pilots flew the jet back to Portland, with only minor injuries among passengers.

On Jan 11, the FAA announced a formal investigation into the Max 9. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said the Alaska Airlines Max 9 had “significant problems” and noted Boeing’s history of production issues.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating if the Max 9 jet in the Alaska episode was missing or had improperly tightened bolts.

Mr Whitaker told Reuters on Jan 12 he sees the Max 9 problems as a manufacturing issue, not a design problem.

Noting years of production problems at Boeing, he said: “Whatever’s happening isn’t fixing the problem and requires an extensive review. We are becoming increasingly focused on the manufacturing process.”

The FAA wants to see “where these breakdowns could happen. Are there not enough quality control checks? Are they not in the right places? Is the order of assembly creating some issues?”, he said.