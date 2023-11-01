Japanese publisher sorry for comparing Russia-Ukraine war to cat fight on magazine cover

A Tokyo-based publisher has apologised to the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan, after its magazine cover compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to a cat flight.

The winter edition cover of the Tsuhan Seikatsu magazine, published by Cataloghouse, features a photo of a soldier aiming a gun at a cat, reported the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday.

The report did not state when the magazine was published.

A headline on the cover in Japanese reads: “Nations capable of war and those that are not - determination is needed no matter which you choose.”

The photo was further captioned with this text: “The people of Ukraine, who have refused to cave in to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion: Go, go, go. Defend, defend, defend. Kill, kill, kill. Be killed, be killed, be killed. Will this fight between humans devolve from ‘defend’ into ‘murder free-for-all?’ Our fights come to an end when someone gets injured, at the most. Be like us. Ceasefire.”

In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Oct 27, the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan posted the photo of the magazine cover on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a post, the embassy said in Japanese that it “strongly condemns” such calls and analogies, which contradict the stance of the Japanese people and the Japanese government.

“Russia is an aggressor and should withdraw from Ukraine immediately,” said the embassy.

“A war of aggression against a sovereign nation is not a fight. Appeasing the invaders will not lead to an end to the war.”

Some X users commented in Japanese on the embassy’s post, criticising the magazine cover.

One user wrote: “I don’t understand why they gave permission to publish it.”

Another user wrote: “How can you compare a war of aggression to a cat fight?”, while a third wrote that when he saw the magazine, he thought “this is no good”.

Cataloghouse apologised over the magazine cover on its website on Oct 30.

The publisher said it had handed over a letter to the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan, addressed to Ukraine ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky.

In it, it apologised for using the inappropriate word ‘fight’ to describe the fight for the defence of the Ukrainian people’s homeland.