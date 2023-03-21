Kyiv hails 'historic' Japan PM Kishida visit as 'sign of solidarity'

KYIV - Ukraine’s foreign ministry on Tuesday welcomed Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kyiv, hailing his “historic” visit as a key show of support.

“This historic visit is a sign of solidarity and strong cooperation between (Ukraine and Japan). We are grateful to Japan for its strong support and contribution to our future victory,” First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said on Twitter.

Mr Kishida arrived in Kyiv by train on Tuesday.

He had travelled from the Polish border town of Przemysl.

Mr Kishida is the final leader of a Group of Seven (G-7) nation to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded the country about a year ago.

He is also the first Japanese prime minister to visit an active war zone since World War II. AFP, REUTERS