Japanese military confirms 7 missing after 2 choppers crash

TOKYO - Seven people were missing after an apparent accident overnight involving two Japanese military helicopters off the coast, officials confirmed on April 21.

Defence Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that rescuers “spotted what are believed to be parts of the aircraft in the sea”.

A military spokesman said one of eight people on board had been rescued.

The helicopters appear to have crashed late on April 20 during night-time training off the Izu Islands in the Pacific Ocean, broadcaster NHK reported.

Communication with one chopper was lost at 10.38pm local time (9.38pm Singapore time) and around 25 minutes later, authorities realised communication had also been lost with a second aircraft.

This is a developing story. AFP