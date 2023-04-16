Japan finds crashed military helicopter, recovers 5 bodies: Kyodo

TOKYO - Japanese rescuers found the wreckage of a crashed military helicopter and recovered the bodies of five of the 10 people who had been on board, Kyodo newswire reported on Sunday.

The aircraft disappeared from radar on April 6 while flying over the sea near Miyako island, part of Japan’s Okinawa prefecture.

A senior Ground Self-Defence Force commander, Lieutenant General Yuichi Sakamoto, was among those on the flight.

On April 7, coast guard rescuers discovered several pieces of debris that appeared to be from the helicopter, including a door, a snapped blade and a yellow life raft that was still packed inside a bag.

Japan’s military, which is limited to ostensibly defensive activity by the country’s post-war Constitution, has seen occasional accidents.

In January 2022, a Japanese fighter jet crashed in waters off the central Ishikawa region, killing two pilots on board.

In 2019, an F-35A stealth jet crashed into the sea after taking off from north-eastern Japan on a training mission.

The accident sparked a scramble to recover the pilot and secrets on board.

Japan’s Defence Ministry subsequently said the pilot, who died in the crash, appeared to have suffered spatial disorientation. REUTERS, AFP