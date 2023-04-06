Japanese military loses track of UH-60 helicopter with multiple crew

A Japan Ground Self-Defence Force UH-60 helicopter, carrying several GSDF members, disappeared near Miyakojima on April 6, 2023. PHOTO: YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
TOKYO – Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) has lost track of a helicopter carrying multiple crew near Miyakojima island in the south-western prefecture of Okinawa, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The Kyodo news agency, citing sources, reported that the UH-60 helicopter, carrying several GSDF members, disappeared from the GSDF’s radar at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

The Coast Guard’s patrol ships are searching the ocean about 18km north-west of the Miyako airport, it reported. REUTERS

