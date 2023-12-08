Japan’s Ghibli Park to start selling all-access tickets from Jan 2024

Visitors to Japan’s Ghibli Park will be able to visit all areas of the theme park with a single, pricier ticket instead of having to buy separate tickets for each area in 2024.

The all-access tickets – costing as much as 7,800 yen (S$72) for adults and 3,900 yen for children – will start going on sale in January 2024, according to the Ghibli Park website. These tickets can be used from March 2024 onwards.

Located in the Japanese city of Nagakute, near Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, the attraction opened to much fanfare on Nov 1, 2022.

Divided into five areas, the theme park features attractions based on several films by the Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli. These include the park’s main area Grand Warehouse, Dondoko Forest and Hill of Youth.

In November, the Mononoke Village, which is based on the 1997 film Princess Mononoke, received its first visitors.

Another attraction called Valley of Witches – based on Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) – is set to open on March 16, 2024.

According to Japanese publication Sora News 24, this new area will have a merry-go-round, where guests between three and 12 years old can ride on vehicles and animals from various Studio Ghibli films.

To see everything at the park, adult visitors now pay 4,500 yen on weekdays, and 5,000 yen on weekends. Tickets for children aged four to 12 cost 2,250 yen on weekdays or 2,500 yen on weekends.

From March 2024, the lowest-tier ticket, the Ghibli Park Stroll Ticket, will cost 1,500 yen on weekdays and 2,000 yen on weekends for adult visitors. Tickets for children aged four to 12 cost 750 yen on weekdays and 1,000 yen on weekends.

This gives visitors access to the outdoor areas of Dondoko Forest, Hill of Youth, Mononoke Village and Valley of the Witches. But it does not include access to areas like the Grand Warehouse and buildings, restaurants and shops in the park, as well as rides and activities like making gohei-mochi rice cakes.

On the other end of the spectrum, the all-access Ghibli Park Premium Big Stroll Ticket gives visitors complete access to all sections of the park, its buildings, rides and activities.

This costs 7,300 yen on weekdays and 7,800 yen on weekends for adults; or 3,650 yen on weekdays or 3,900 yen on weekends for children aged four to 12.

The park remains free for children up to three years old.

Ghibli Park’s new ticketing tiers put it nearly on a par with attractions like Tokyo Disneyland, where ticket price for adults ranges from 7,900 yen to 10,900 yen, depending on the season.

Studio Ghibli is behind well-loved films such as Spirited Away, which won the 2003 Oscar for best animated feature film.

It became a unit of Nippon Television Holdings in September after struggling to find a successor.