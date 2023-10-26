Animation powerhouse unveils new ‘Princess Mononoke’ area in Ghibli Park

Studio Ghibli fans, this one is for you.

The Japanese animation powerhouse has unveiled a new area in its Ghibli Park that is based on the 1997 film Princess Mononoke.

The so-called Mononoke Village will open on Nov 1, according to a report by Jiji News. Ghibli Park is located in the Japanese city of Nagakute near Aichi Prefecture’s capital, Nagoya.

The new attraction features Japanese satoyama scenery. Literally, “sato” means village and “yama” means hill or mountain. Taken together, satoyama is a Japanese term that refers to an area that lies between a forest or mountain, and a human-inhabited space such as a city or village.

At the Mononoke Village, visitors will find a 3.4m slide based on Lord Okkoto, a boar god that appears in the film.

There is also a 9m-long Tataragami, a monster that the protagonist of the film fights against during an opening battle sequence.

Apart from the sights, visitors can make gohei-mochi rice cakes - a local specialty - at a facility within the area.

A combo ticket is required to enter Mononoke Village, according to the Jiji report.

It will allow access to both the village and Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, which is the park’s main area.

Tickets cost from 2,500 yen (S$23) for adults and are available under an advanced booking system.

The Ghibli Park is located within the grounds of the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park.

It features attractions based on several films produced by Studio Ghibli.

The animation-themed park is divided into five areas, three of which - comprising the Grand Warehouse, Dondoko Forest and Hill of Youth - were opened to visitors in November 2022.

The last area called Valley of Witches will be opened in March 2024. It will be based on several films, including “Kiki’s Delivery Service”.